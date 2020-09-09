PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hot weather is sticking around for the second day in a row.

Overall, yesterday wasn’t too bad with highs in the mid-80s, with Pittsburgh’s official high temperature hitting 85.

The humidity made it feel much hotter as dew points surged to the mid-to-upper-60s.

Today will be hotter than yesterday, as Pittsburgh could hit 88 degrees and dew points will be in the mid-60s with dry conditions.

Model data is showing both Thursday and Friday likely dry, there is a chance for rain in the forecast due to a couple of systems that will be around.

First off, there is an area of tropical moisture sitting off of the Virginia coast. That moisture is expected to move northwest into West Virginia and parts of Pennsylvania.

At the same time, there is a cold front moving southeast that is located to our northwest. That cold front will slide through on Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Oftentimes, the Laurels and Ridges act as a wall when it comes to moisture moving in from the southeast. Historically, this type of setup has caused problems when it comes to model data properly processing what may happen.

At this point, there is an isolated chance for rain on Thursday with places from the Laurels to the east having the best chance for rain.

