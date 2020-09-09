PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parents are furious after a free “day program” for students bit the dust on the very first day.

“There were moms literally in tears, on the phones with their bosses, begging to not lose their jobs because they had to call off,” said Melonie Lamond.

The Neighborhood Learning Alliance, a local non-profit, told KDKA that it wanted to create a safe space for students to do virtual learning. But parents gave the spot a failing grade.

“It was very disappointing,” said parent Koral Agliori.

First-grader Colton will spend his days at home after his mom took one look at the place.

“I didn’t know what to do or how to approach the situation. We needed to leave,” said Agliori.

She signed her son up for the free program hoping it would be similar to the after-school program provided last year by his elementary school. That program is also run by the Neighborhood Learning Alliance, she told KDKA.

“When I first walked in, it was a very musty, damp, wet smell. There were a lot of nails on the steps on the sides like if you would just rip carpet up,” said Agliori. “And I was like, oh, maybe five more steps up will be a little bit better. It was unfortunately not.”

Stephen MacIsaac, the Neighborhood Learning Alliance’s executive director, didn’t return KDKA’s calls but did email KDKA’s Meghan Schiller a statement.

“We are disappointed and saddened that parents had a bad experience yesterday,” said MacIssac.

MacIsaac called the downstairs space “safe and functional for 25 students. He added that the building’s landlords are in the process of “renovating the stairs and the upstairs space to serve additional children.”

“I don’t know who they’re bringing in there unless they’re bringing in TLC to renovate that thing in one night,” said LaMond.

She snapped pictures showing the main space with desks, the bathroom and the unfinished stairs leading up to the portion of the building under construction.

“No air, no ventilation. They didn’t even have a fan in there,” said LaMond. “No toilet paper, paper towels, no soap in the bathroom. Just a toilet.”

LaMond called Pittsburgh police, who told KDKA that they didn’t shut the program down because it was already closed by the time officers arrived.

MacIsaac said, “the site is ready to go but will remain closed until we are able to address the technology issues.”

The parents think the problems are larger than technology issues.

“Somebody needs to answer for this,” said Agliori. “Because if there’s any funding being given to anybody, for what? What did you fund? Because it looks like that building has sat there, they put desks there and nobody touched it.”