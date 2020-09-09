Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday to campaign in Westmoreland and Beaver counties.
Mr. Pence’s first stop will be in Murrysville, where he will meet with anti-abortion activists at Cornerstone Ministries Church.
After that, he will visit Penn Energy Resources in Freedom to talk about energy issues in Pennsylvania and across the country.
Doors will open at Penn Energy Resources at noon.
There could be minor delays along State Route 22 as Mr. Pence travels through the area.
