PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It may not feel like it, but it is the first week of the NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers open the season at the New York Giants Monday evening.

Ahead of the game, Ben Roethlisberger is addressing his playing future and how he feels about getting back on the field after missing much of last year due to injury.

“I don’t know. Guys always throw out how long they want to play till, I don’t know,” Roethlisberger said. “I honor my contract, but, and I know it’s got one more year on it, but I’m going to give this season everything I have, especially since I didn’t get to play last year.”

Ben said this offense will have Matt Canada’s fingerprints all over it @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) September 9, 2020

Ben said he is “actually nervous” for this season “more than a very long time” @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) September 9, 2020

Roethlisberger says he is excited for the start of the season, but also nervous since it will be so different without fans in the stands.

He says he expects to have to shake off some “rust” when he starts playing Monday night.

