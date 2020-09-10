By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 54 new Coronavirus cases out of 859 test results and no additional deaths this Thursday.

Of the 54 new cases, 53 are confirmed and one is probable.

New cases range in age from 12 to 83 years with a median age of 27 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from Sept. 2 through Sept. 9.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 10,969 since March.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

There have been 1,042 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 274 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 104 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 358.

Health officials say, as of Wednesday’s report, 159,771 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

