By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – CMU is pushing back the start of its spring semester by three weeks.
In a letter, provost Jim Garrett says the university acknowledges that the pandemic “will likely continue” through the winter, and they want to reduce the amount of time in class during flu season.
Instead of starting on Jan. 11, the spring semester will start on Feb. 1. This will also give international students more time to travel, Garrett says.
Right now, the university plans on offering spring classes in the hybrid learning model similar to the approach this fall.
“To accommodate a consolidated spring semester, we will adjust to a 14-week semester and shortened exam period, which aligns with most peer universities,” the letter says. And istead of a week of spring break, there will be two days “distributed throughout the semester.”
The full letter can be found on CMU’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.