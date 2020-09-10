CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 54 More Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 10,969
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The president's son was at American Legion Post 175 hosting a "Make America Great Again" event.
Filed Under:Eric Trump, Local TV, Politics, Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Eric Trump hosted a rally on Thursday in Washington County.

The president’s son was at American Legion Post 175 hosting a “Make America Great Again” event. During his speech, Trump condemned protests against the police, athletes who kneel during the national anthem and Democratic trade deals.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“Not a single time during the DNC did they even mention the abuse law enforcement is taking or we support law enforcement,” Trump said. “It’s not in their vocabulary.”

Joe Biden has condemned violent protests in some of his recent speeches and said he does not support calls to defund the police. A group of people held a rally supporting Biden outside the VFW in Washington.

Comments