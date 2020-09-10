Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Eric Trump hosted a rally on Thursday in Washington County.
The president’s son was at American Legion Post 175 hosting a “Make America Great Again” event. During his speech, Trump condemned protests against the police, athletes who kneel during the national anthem and Democratic trade deals.
“Not a single time during the DNC did they even mention the abuse law enforcement is taking or we support law enforcement,” Trump said. “It’s not in their vocabulary.”
Joe Biden has condemned violent protests in some of his recent speeches and said he does not support calls to defund the police. A group of people held a rally supporting Biden outside the VFW in Washington.
