PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you need a reason to get you and your pet outside this fall, then Humane Animal Rescue’s new PETSburgh Virtual Pet Walk is the event for you.

Humane Animal Rescue says pet owners can take part in the virtual walk any day or each day from Friday, Sept. 25 to Saturday, Oct. 3.

Each pet that participates will get a #PETSburgh Virtual Pet Walk bandana to wear.

The shelter is asking pet owners to take a photo of your pet in the bandana and share it on Facebook or Instagram with a tag to Humane Animal Rescue.

They will randomly select a Pet of the Day to feature on their website and prizes will be included.

Proceeds from the walk will go towards caring for the domesticated and wild animals Humane Animal Rescue takes in throughout the year.

Registration is $15 for one pet and $10 for each additional pet. To register, click here.

You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24