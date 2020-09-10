Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Hopewell Area School District will start serving breakfasts and lunches to all local kids for free.
On school days, all school-age children in the community can get breakfasts and lunches for free, including in-person or remote instruction students.
For those students going in-person, they’ll get to take home free meals with them before the do their remote learning days.
This will start on Sept. 14 and will last until Dec. 31, assuming federal funding for the program doesn’t run out.
You can learn more about the program in a letter from the school district.
You must log in to post a comment.