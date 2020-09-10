CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 54 More Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 10,969
The federally-funded program will start Sept. 14 and end at the end of the year.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Hopewell Area School District will start serving breakfasts and lunches to all local kids for free.

On school days, all school-age children in the community can get breakfasts and lunches for free, including in-person or remote instruction students.

For those students going in-person, they’ll get to take home free meals with them before the do their remote learning days.

This will start on Sept. 14 and will last until Dec. 31, assuming federal funding for the program doesn’t run out.

You can learn more about the program in a letter from the school district.

