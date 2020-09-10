PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hot weather remains in place on Thursday but humidity levels have ticked down to the low range.

While there is a chance for a passing, isolated shower late this afternoon, this morning will be dry and sunny for most.

Clouds roll in as we head into the afternoon but rain chances for most of the area don’t arrive until after 5:00 p.m.

Even then, the rain chance is low.

The area most likely to see rain is the Laurel Highlands, especially the eastward facing slopes.

Places east of there will also see rain showers at times throughout the day.

Pittsburgh, most of the day will be dry. If any rain does pass through, it will be brief with the peak time for Allegheny County coming at around 6:00 p.m.

Looking ahead, Friday and now Saturday are both looking dry. Spot rain showers and some storms could be possible on Sunday.

Temperatures will be near 80 degrees both on Saturday and Sunday, with cooler air rolling in to start next work week.

