By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Allegheny County is opening a new coronavirus testing site in McKeesport starting next week.

The testing site will be located at the industrial park on Industry Road.

Tests will be free but an appointment will be needed.

Those looking to get tested will also have to meet certain criteria such as experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, having been in close contact with someone who has tested positive or working in a nursing home.

“This test site really comes at the right time for our county,” said Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen. “As we enter the fall and schools and universities reopen, we must have broad access to testing. The McKeesport test site fills a gap in testing access for our communities, including testing children as young as age three.”

The site will open for testing on Tuesday, September 15, and then it will be open on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.