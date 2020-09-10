PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been a journey to get here, but Friday kicks off the start of high school football in southwest Pennsylvania.

While the governor has lifted the no spectator rule, the 250 person gathering limit is still in play.

“We are going to be missing a big piece with our student body, our parents and of course Tiger Nation,” said Bob Bozzuto, the athletic director at North Allegheny School District.

Bozzuto told KDKA between the two teams, 43 senior band members and staff, the limit of 250 was quickly reached.

So how do you bring the game day experience to those at home? Well it took an extra $30,000 and some creativity.

“HD, four cameras, instant replay, graphics, coaching interviews and we will have the marching band,” Bozzuto said.

All the bells and whistles wrapped up in a livestream available for free on the school district’s athletic website for every single fall sport at the district.

“We think it’s the best ticket in town,” Bozzuto said.

South of the city in McKeesport, its games will be livestreamed with an outside company.

“It was $250 a game for us and that’s just for home games,” said Charley Kiss, who’s the McKeesport athletic director.

On the inside, there will be some spectators following social distancing guidelines.

“This week will be free to get a little accustomed to our new online ticketing system that is going to monitor the amount of people coming into the stadium and put a limit or cap on the amount of tickets we can distribute,” Kiss said.

Each football player, band member and cheerleader will receive two tickets for family to attend.

“We are also going to keep our community in consideration in bringing them here and doing something that they’ve probably looked forward to doing for a long time,” Kiss said.

Everyone coming into the stadium will be required to have a mask on.