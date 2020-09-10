By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been indicted for allegedly throwing objects at police during the peaceful protests that turned to riots in Pittsburgh at the end of May.

In court paperwork released on Thursday, federal prosecutors accuse 25-year-old Jordan Coyne of throwing projectiles at police and throwing something at a police vehicle, smashing the window. His one-count indictment was returned on Aug. 26.

#Pittsburgh man indicted for throwing projectiles at @PghPolice officers and damaging Pgh Police vehicle during May 30 civil unrest. @FBIPittsburgh We will not tolerate attacks on police officers or violent crime under the guise of protest in western PA.https://t.co/YXSTwuDBJP pic.twitter.com/U0uP7XBTJM — US Attorney Scott Brady (@USAttyBrady) September 10, 2020

“Throwing rocks, bricks and pieces of concrete at Pittsburgh Police officers and vehicles are not acts of protest – they are federal crimes. Jordan Coyne’s reckless, violent behavior endangered police officers and drowned out the protected speech of lawful protesters,” said U.S. Attorney Brady in a statement.

“Make no mistake: if you attack police officers or commit violent crime under the guise of a protest, you will be indicted federally. We will not tolerate these unlawful acts in western Pennsylvania.”

Coyne was indicted on one count of obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder. He turned himself in Thursday and could serve up to 5 years in prison.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged more than 70 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.