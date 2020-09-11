Comments
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home.
Adams Township Police say Shayla Tikus ran away from home yesterday after an argument. She was last seen wearing black Nike pro stretchy shorts with a red band and a light gray and white striped cropped tank top. She wasn’t wearing shoes.
She’s described as a tan white female who stands at about 5 foot 2, weighing 130 pounds. She has long brown hair, hazel eyes and a nose ring.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (724) 282-1221.
