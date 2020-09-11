By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sue O’Neill has been sentenced to five years and four months in prison after being convicted for wire fraud and filing false income tax returns.

O’Neill is the former Controller of Marco Contractors, Inc., and according to information presented to the court, she embezzled more than $8 million over the course of nine years.

It was also discovered that O’Neill and another individual started a company, Bulldog Contractors LLC, and used $6 million of the embezzled funds to start and fund the company.

O’Neill then used the remaining $2 million to deposit into her personal bank account.

She and her business partner used the stolen money for both business expenses and personal use. It was learned they had purchased two 1969 Ford Shelby GT500s for approximately $160,000 each. They also spent more than $160,000 to renovate a 1969 Ford Mustang.

O’Neill had also used the money for thousands of dollars in jewelry purchases along with a country club membership.

She had not claimed the stolen money as taxable income on her tax returns, which led to the prosecution.

Following her release, O’Neill will also be under two years of supervised release.