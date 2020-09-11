By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – A newly-formed task force created in response to recent shootings has already begun to get results.

After an increase in shots fired calls and gun violence in McKeesport, the McKeesport Police Department, Allegheny County Police Department, ATF, and the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Team have collaborated to help solve the issue.

Already this month, the task force has seized 17 illegal guns, made several arrests, and confiscated what they’ve described as a “significant quantity of narcotics.”

“I’m very proud of our local police for being proactive as we work to curb society’s addiction to crime and violence,” Mayor Michael Cherepko said. “In McKeesport, we have a multi-faceted approach to gun violence reduction, which involves saturation patrols, community-oriented policing, grassroots outreach, and youth development.”

Police have said since the task force began patrols, reports of shots fired and shootings have gone down.

“We are grateful for these partnerships and the effort our officers put forth every day,” McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alfer said. “This is about working together to improve the quality of life for residents throughout the City of McKeesport.”

Allegheny County Police have said the task force is a “great example of what focused police work can accomplish in a short timeframe.”