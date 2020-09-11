PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thursday may have been a pleasant surprise for some as the cloud cover was late to arrive and highs once again hit the upper 80s, with Pittsburgh’s high reaching 87 degrees.

Highs today should be well below that, with Pittsburgh hitting 80 degrees.

This morning will see cloudy skies making way for partly cloudy skies this afternoon and it should be dry.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will see a mix of cloud and sun but it appears the day will be dry for nearly everyone.

There will be some rain showers moving through Ohio at times and perhaps a brief shower holds together long enough to impact maybe Greene County or Morgantown in West Virginia.

If there is any rain, it will not last long.

Most places will have to wait until Sunday for rain with spotty off and on showers turning to storms.

There will be the potential for severe weather late on Sunday afternoon as a cool front sweeps through.

High temperatures on Saturday will likely be in the mid-80s with Sunday’s high near 80.

Milder weather rolls in behind the cool front with Monday’s high only getting back to the mid-70s.

