HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state has updated the list of states it recommends people quarantine after visiting.
Hawaii, North Carolina and Texas have been taken off as of Friday.
The state recommends people traveling to states with high amounts of coronavirus quarantine for two weeks after they get back to Pennsylvania.
Here’s the state’s updated list:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nevada
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
The state health department says staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. If you’re sick, you shouldn’t travel and you shouldn’t travel with someone who is sick.
