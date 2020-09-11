CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases, Countywide Total Tops 11,000 And Death Toll Reaches 360
Three states -- Hawaii, North Carolina and Texas -- have been removed from the list.
Coronavirus, Coronavirus in Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Department of Health

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state has updated the list of states it recommends people quarantine after visiting.

Hawaii, North Carolina and Texas have been taken off as of Friday.

The state recommends people traveling to states with high amounts of coronavirus quarantine for two weeks after they get back to Pennsylvania.

Here’s the state’s updated list:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nevada
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee

The state health department says staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. If you’re sick, you shouldn’t travel and you shouldn’t travel with someone who is sick.

