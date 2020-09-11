CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases, Countywide Total Tops 11,000 And Death Toll Reaches 360
He hasn't been seen since yesterday, police say.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 24-year-old man.

Police say Diquan Lavelle Betha was last seen in Northview Heights around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 wearing red shorts with black and white stripes and a red zip-up jacket.

He’s believed to have been spotted downtown around Fifth and Penn and Stanwix Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

He’s described as 6 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds. He has brown eyes, buzz cut-style hair and “scruffy” facial hair, police say. He has tattoos on his arm that read “Kari” and “rest With God grandma.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or dial 911.

