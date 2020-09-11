By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 24-year-old man.
Police say Diquan Lavelle Betha was last seen in Northview Heights around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 wearing red shorts with black and white stripes and a red zip-up jacket.
Police seek the public's help to find a missing and endangered male.
Diquan Lavelle Betha, 24, is 6' 3', 195, w/ brown eyes, a buzz cut, & “scruffy” facial hair.
Last seen in Northview Heights at 1:30 on Sept. 10.
Info? Call (412) 323-7141.
More here➡️ https://t.co/M96u1jwSbW pic.twitter.com/kIHKIcjSjO
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 11, 2020
He’s believed to have been spotted downtown around Fifth and Penn and Stanwix Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.
He’s described as 6 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds. He has brown eyes, buzz cut-style hair and “scruffy” facial hair, police say. He has tattoos on his arm that read “Kari” and “rest With God grandma.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or dial 911.
You must log in to post a comment.