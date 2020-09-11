PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local food trucks serving up delicious mobile meals were featured on Pittsburgh Today Live all week long.

Food trucks and takeout have become even more popular now due to indoor dining restrictions in Pennsylvania.

PTL Food Truck Segments:

It’s not always easy to find the food truck you may be looking for or to find out what specials they are offering.

Luckily for food truck fanatics, there are several resources out there to help explore unique food trucks.

Roaming Hunger lists over 100 of the heartiest food trucks around Pittsburgh, including Revival Chili, one of the trucks featured on Pittsburgh Today Live.

Once you visit their site, you can find their map which shows where trucks are and you can find their menus.

“Mobile Nom” is another food truck finder website and mobile app.

Both of these sites make it easy to track down your cravings, especially if you’re looking for a specific type of cuisine, rather than a specific food truck.

It’s also a good idea, when you find a food truck you like, to follow them on social media. Many of the local food truck owners are great about updating their social media pages to let customers know when and where they will be.