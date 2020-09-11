Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has added 35 new student coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
The new cases, from Sept. 8 to 10, now bring the total number of students in isolation to 93. The university said there were no new faculty and staff cases.
“The majority of viral spread among our community members is still occurring off campus. Students must behave safely outside the classroom if they want to attend in-person classes,” Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said in its latest update.
Pitt is urging students to practice “responsible fan behavior” and avoid large gatherings for Pitt’s first home football game of the season on Saturday.
