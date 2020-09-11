CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases, Countywide Total Tops 11,000 And Death Toll Reaches 360
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The university said there were no new faculty and staff cases.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has added 35 new student coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

The new cases, from Sept. 8 to 10, now bring the total number of students in isolation to 93. The university said there were no new faculty and staff cases.

“The majority of viral spread among our community members is still occurring off campus. Students must behave safely outside the classroom if they want to attend in-person classes,” Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said in its latest update.

Pitt is urging students to practice “responsible fan behavior” and avoid large gatherings for Pitt’s first home football game of the season on Saturday.

Comments