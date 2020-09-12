By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 57 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,127 test results and one additional death this Saturday.
Of today’s 57 cases, 43 are confirmed and 14 are probable.
New cases range in age from two to 90 years with a median age of 29 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests range from September 2 through September 11.
The total number of cases countywide now stands at 11,126 since March.
The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.
There have been 1,057 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 276 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 104 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The death toll stands at 361.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.