Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County is looking at adding elections offices before November.
Several sites around the county would be open for voters to turn in their mail-in ballots, or to get a mail-in ballot to vote early.
The offices would be open on three weekends in October.
They would be located at:
- The County Office Building downtown
- CCAC campuses
- North and South Park ice rinks
- The Boyce Park ski lodge
- The former Shop ‘n Save in the Hill District
- A county garage in Carnegie
The Board of Elections still has to approve the plan.
You must log in to post a comment.