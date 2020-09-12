CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases, Countywide Total Tops 11,000 And Death Toll Reaches 360
The offices would give people places to drop off mail-in ballots.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County is looking at adding elections offices before November.

Several sites around the county would be open for voters to turn in their mail-in ballots, or to get a mail-in ballot to vote early.

The offices would be open on three weekends in October.

They would be located at:

  • The County Office Building downtown
  • CCAC campuses
  • North and South Park ice rinks
  • The Boyce Park ski lodge
  • The former Shop ‘n Save in the Hill District
  • A county garage in Carnegie

The Board of Elections still has to approve the plan.

