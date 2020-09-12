Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was another day of peaceful protests in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
For the last four months, protesters have taken to the streets of Pittsburgh each Saturday for “Civil Saturdays.”
Saturday was a sharp contrast to last week, with the march taking place in Bakery Square and moving through the East End.
Some intersections were briefly blocked but the demonstration ended without incident.
Those marching are calling for social justice and change to police policies both in Pittsburgh and nationwide.
In a video on Instagram, the group that has been organizing “Civil Saturdays,” Black, Young, And Educated, said that Saturday would be the last protest and thanked those who made their voices heard.
