By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Residents in Mt. Lebanon are officially allowed to trick or treat this year.
On Facebook, the municipality said that trick or treating is not a sponsored event, so families can decide whether or not they want to participate. Trick or treating in Mt. Lebanon typically occurs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.
However, the municipality said residents should consider leaving a bowl of treats on their porches or the end of their driveways to limit social interactions. And if residents do hand out treats, the municipality advises them to wear a mask and continuously sanitize or wash their hands. And most importantly, if residents or their children are not feeling well, stay home.
