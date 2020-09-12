CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases, Countywide Total Tops 11,000 And Death Toll Reaches 360
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Residents in Mt. Lebanon are officially allowed to trick or treat this year.

On Facebook, the municipality said that trick or treating is not a sponsored event, so families can decide whether or not they want to participate. Trick or treating in Mt. Lebanon typically occurs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

However, the municipality said residents should consider leaving a bowl of treats on their porches or the end of their driveways to limit social interactions. And if residents do hand out treats, the municipality advises them to wear a mask and continuously sanitize or wash their hands. And most importantly, if residents or their children are not feeling well, stay home.

