By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A moment of generosity took place on Friday night before the football game between Pine-Richland and Fox Chapel.
Three Rams players came out on the field with a check from the Pine-Richland Touchdown Club Boosters.
They presented it to Christy Pendarvis, a friend of KDKA reporter Pam Surano.
SHOUTOUT to @CoachKasper and entire @PRRamsFootball team!! I spoke to them today. They were so heart broken upon hearing about Mary Maloney's accident. The Pine-Richland football team decided to raise funds for her family —As of today, we are over $2,000 raised👏👏👏👏
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 9, 2020
Pam’s daughter Mary continues to recover from a trampoline accident that has her unable to move from the waist down.
The Rams’ players had the idea to raise money for Mary’s recovery.
