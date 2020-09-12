CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases, Countywide Total Tops 11,000 And Death Toll Reaches 360
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A moment of generosity took place on Friday night before the football game between Pine-Richland and Fox Chapel.

Three Rams players came out on the field with a check from the Pine-Richland Touchdown Club Boosters.

They presented it to Christy Pendarvis, a friend of KDKA reporter Pam Surano.

Pam’s daughter Mary continues to recover from a trampoline accident that has her unable to move from the waist down.

The Rams’ players had the idea to raise money for Mary’s recovery.

