Brad White has had to relearn how to walk, talk and perform basic functions due to his injury.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A video captured a heartwarming reunion between a man and his best friend.

Brad White was cycling on the South Side back in July and crashed. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and ever since he has been going through rehabilitation, learning how to walk, how to talk and perform daily functions.

He has been going through rehab for two months, but he is finally back home, welcomed with a wagging tail as his dog, Sage, recognized him.

Brad’s wife said they have a long road ahead. You can check out Brad’s Instagram for more information about his condition and progress.

