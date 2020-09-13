CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 57 More Cases, Countywide Total Over 11,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Kittanning Police found an older man dead in the Allegheny River on Sunday afternoon.
Filed Under:Allegheny River, Armstrong County, Armstrong County Coroner, Kittanning Police, Local TV, Man Found in River

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KITTANNING (KDKA) – Kittanning Police found an older, white man dead in the Allegheny River on Sunday.

According to the Armstrong County Coroner, the man was found approximately 200 yards north of the Allegheny Mariner Restuarant.

Both police and the coroner are asking for help in identifying the man and asking anyone to contact either the coroner’s office at 724-548-3281 or Kittanning Police at 724-543-1538.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments