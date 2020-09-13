Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KITTANNING (KDKA) – Kittanning Police found an older, white man dead in the Allegheny River on Sunday.
According to the Armstrong County Coroner, the man was found approximately 200 yards north of the Allegheny Mariner Restuarant.
Both police and the coroner are asking for help in identifying the man and asking anyone to contact either the coroner’s office at 724-548-3281 or Kittanning Police at 724-543-1538.
