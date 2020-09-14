Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Allegheny County’s new free COVID-19 testing site will start taking appointments on Monday.
The testing site is being set up at the RIDC Park in McKeesport.
Reservations will open at 8:30 on Monday morning.
A reservation can be made online or by calling 412-209-2262.
There will only be 250 tests available per day.
To get a free test, you’ll need to have symptoms of the virus, have been in close contact with a positive case, or work in a high-risk place like a nursing home.
