The testing site will be located in McKeesport's RIDC Park.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Allegheny County’s new free COVID-19 testing site will start taking appointments on Monday.

The testing site is being set up at the RIDC Park in McKeesport.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Reservations will open at 8:30 on Monday morning.

A reservation can be made online or by calling 412-209-2262.

There will only be 250 tests available per day.

To get a free test, you’ll need to have symptoms of the virus, have been in close contact with a positive case, or work in a high-risk place like a nursing home.

