Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KDKA) — James Conner is injured again.
Conner hurt… probably not going back in game. Officially questionable @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) September 15, 2020
The Steelers announced that their starting running back is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Conner carried the ball six times for nine yards and caught two passes for eight yards before leaving with the injury.
Benny Snell has taken on a larger roll in his absence against the New York Giants.
You must log in to post a comment.