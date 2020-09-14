CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 142 New Cases Over Last 48 Hours
Filed Under:Football, James Conner, New York Giants, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KDKA) — James Conner is injured again.

The Steelers announced that their starting running back is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Conner carried the ball six times for nine yards and caught two passes for eight yards before leaving with the injury.

Benny Snell has taken on a larger roll in his absence against the New York Giants.

