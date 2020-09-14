Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it a misdemeanor to go maskless in public.
Supporters of Senate Bill 1287 says Pennsylvanians who don’t wear masks are recklessly endangering other people and not following the rules set forth in the state’s emergency order.
Those opposed to the bill say requiring masks infringes on a person’s rights and doesn’t account for people who cannot wear masks or face coverings for medical reasons.
You must log in to post a comment.