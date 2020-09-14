By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 638 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday and seven additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 145,063 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department did not provide a daily update on Sunday, but in today’s report they say 620 additional cases were reported and no additional deaths.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Alleheny County is reporting 142 new cases over the last 48 hours, but no additional deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Sept. 7 and Sept. 13, is 158,712 with 5,127 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 20,221 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Sunday. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,869.

There are 1,684,609 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

Here is the full age breakdown of patients who have tested positive across the state:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 12% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and

• Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 21,934 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,770 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 26,704. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,297 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,117 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

