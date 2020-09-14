PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With thousands of students learning online, most now have at least a week of learning from home behind them, and parents are learning what works and what doesn’t.

Based on concerns being heard by teachers and family counselors, there are some universal issues.

The number one issue has been connectivity, an while it’s getting better, it’s still an issue.

There is little a parent can do about that.

However, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr. Gary Swanson at Allegheny Health Network says you can help your child be comfortable, starting with where they are learning.

Dr. Swanson says parents can’t be passive.

He also says you might want to keep an eye on children’s online test scores, which could be an early sign of trouble.

Dr. Swanson adds you shouldn’t be a ‘helicopter parent’ while the child is online, saying to make sure things are going well, but not to hover.

Watch as KDKA’s John Shumway reports:

Dr. Swanson went on to say that parents should be a little bit more overt, because kids are sometimes to reluctant to ask for help.

All of this may seem very intense at first, but as it becomes a routine, it will get easier on everyone.