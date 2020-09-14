Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz is preparing for a big expansion in Ohio.
The convenience store and gas station company is planning to open 50 stores in central Ohio by 2025, according to the Columbus Dispatch. The report says Sheetz has broken ground on stores in Obetz and Delaware. More than a dozen Sheetz stores are set to open by 2022.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the company wants to open nearly a dozen stores per year from 2022 through 2025. Sheetz has 43 stores in Ohio.
“We’re not coming in lightly, that’s for sure,” said Travis Sheetz, the company’s president and chief operating officer, told the Columbus Dispatch.
You must log in to post a comment.