By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young girl was rushed to Children’s Hospital this afternoon after being hit by a car in the city’s Sheraden section.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Hillsboro Street.
ALERT: A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Sheraden.
ALERT: A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Sheraden.
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 14, 2020
The 5-year-old girl had just gotten out of a car when she was struck in the roadway.
She is listed in critical condition at the hospital.
The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department says the man who was driving the car that hit her stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
