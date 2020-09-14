CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 142 New Cases Over Last 48 Hours
The two were injured in the fourth quarter.
Filed Under:Football, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Steelers, Stefen Wisniewski, Zach Banner

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KDKA) — Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner and Stefen Wisniewski left Monday’s game with injuries.

Banner and Wisniewski both went down in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers said Banner is out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury, and Wisniewski is out for the rest of the game with a pectoral injury.

