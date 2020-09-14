Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KDKA) — Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner and Stefen Wisniewski left Monday’s game with injuries.
Banner and Wisniewski both went down in the fourth quarter.
Key injuries for the Steelers after tonight's game.
Banner (knee) Wisniewski (pec) Conner (ankle). Not good with a short week for the Steelers @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) September 15, 2020
The Steelers said Banner is out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury, and Wisniewski is out for the rest of the game with a pectoral injury.
You must log in to post a comment.