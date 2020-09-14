By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker TJ Watt has teamed up with a Pittsburgh-based artist for the design of the cleats he will wear for tonight’s Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants.
Cody Sabol posted on Twitter that Watt liked a series of ‘dipped’ projects that he had been working on.
TJ Watt said he really liked the “dipped” stuff I’ve been working on. (Nearly fainted). So we decided to create these “Dipped Bridge” cleats for Monday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/b7eAySYnGk
— Cody Sabol (@Cody_Sabol) September 13, 2020
As a result, the two teamed up create ‘Dipped Bridge’ cleats that Watt will wear when the Steelers face off with the New York Giants in the team’s opening game of the 2020 NFL season.
Sabol was featured on KDKA last month in a segment discussing how local athletes and members of the Penguins, Steelers, and Pirates have embraced Cody and helped support his work.
