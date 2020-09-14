PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The afternoon cloudy skies on Monday weren’t because of water.

The cloudy look in the Pittsburgh area was because of smoke that traveled nearly the entire country. The smoke from the wildfires out west is caught up in the upper-level winds of the atmosphere, pushing it overhead.

This is what was to blame for the white to brownish hue of the sky. These conditions will likely carry through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

Curious as to why the sky has a milky-brownish tint to it today? It is smoke from the fires occurring across the western U.S. that has moved overhead with the upper level winds. And you can expect it to persist into Tuesday, as shown in this model: https://t.co/hJEX9h0OSs pic.twitter.com/1fOlTBLpHK — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) September 14, 2020

The image below is an experimental smoke forecast model. The reds and purples show greater concentrations of smoke aerosols forecast to be in the atmosphere.

