The smoke from the wildfires out west is caught up in the upper-level winds of the atmosphere.By Ray Petelin
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The afternoon cloudy skies on Monday weren’t because of water.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The cloudy look in the Pittsburgh area was because of smoke that traveled nearly the entire country. The smoke from the wildfires out west is caught up in the upper-level winds of the atmosphere, pushing it overhead.

This is what was to blame for the white to brownish hue of the sky. These conditions will likely carry through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

The image below is an experimental smoke forecast model. The reds and purples show greater concentrations of smoke aerosols forecast to be in the atmosphere.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

