PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ever wonder what it’s like to be the prince of a town called Bel-Air?
The iconic house from the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” will soon be available for booking on Airbnb.
You can book a one-night stay in the wing of the home from the iconic 90’s TV show.
Will Smith is the host of the Los Angeles Airbnb.
Guests have access to a bedroom, bathroom, poolside lounge area, and dining room.
The home is decorated with colorful graffiti art and portraits of cast members from the show.
Guests can try on a pair of fresh sneakers and shoot some hoops in the bedroom, hang out by the pool, and even sit on a throne.
Starting September 29, LA County residents who currently live together can book one of the five one-night stays that are available:
- October 2
- October 5
- October 8
- October 11
- October 14
It’s listed for $30 a night to commemorate 30 years since the show first aired.
Airbnb says the home will be cleaned in accordance with CDC rules and local COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Only two guests are allowed at once, and they must be currently living together.
