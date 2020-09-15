PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ever wonder what it’s like to be the prince of a town called Bel-Air?

The iconic house from the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” will soon be available for booking on Airbnb.

You can book a one-night stay in the wing of the home from the iconic 90’s TV show.

Will Smith is the host of the Los Angeles Airbnb.

Guests have access to a bedroom, bathroom, poolside lounge area, and dining room.

The home is decorated with colorful graffiti art and portraits of cast members from the show.

Guests can try on a pair of fresh sneakers and shoot some hoops in the bedroom, hang out by the pool, and even sit on a throne.

Starting September 29, LA County residents who currently live together can book one of the five one-night stays that are available:

October 2

October 5

October 8

October 11

October 14

It’s listed for $30 a night to commemorate 30 years since the show first aired.

Airbnb says the home will be cleaned in accordance with CDC rules and local COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Only two guests are allowed at once, and they must be currently living together.