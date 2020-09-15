By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hobby Lobby announced it will be raising its minimum hourly wage for full-time employees to $17.

The increase will go into effect on October 1.

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green in a news release.

“From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship. These investments allow Hobby Lobby to attract and retain a great group of associates who in turn help provide the wonderfully unique shopping experience enjoyed by our many loyal customers,” Green said.

“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” said Green.

Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972 and currently operates 923 retail stores.

They operate stores in the Pittsburgh area in West Mifflin, Robinson, and Washington.