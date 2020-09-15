PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Social Security Administration recently released the top 10 most popular baby names of 2019, and the list isn’t much different than previous years.

Liam and Olivia are in the number one spot.

Other names on the list include Noah, Emma, Oliver, Ava, William, Sophia, Elijah, and Isabella.

Liam has been number one for boys since 2017, while Emma took the number one spot the last two years before Olivia.

When it comes to Pennsylvania, Liam, Noah, Benjamin, Lucas, and Mason were the top boy name picks.

Olivia, Emma, Ava, Charlotte, and Harper were the most popular girl choices.

It’s also been a big decade for Liams as well as Noahs.

These two names are the top two boys’ names of the 2010s.

Emma and Olivia are top two girls’ names of the decade.

The top ten list of boys and girls names for 2019 can be seen below:

