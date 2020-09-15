Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — A Mt. Lebanon school board member is apologizing after he was heard cursing during a Zoom meeting.
The Post-Gazette reports Michael Riemer made the comments before the official start of the meeting on Monday night, not knowing his feed was unmuted.
The board president and other board members condemned Riemer, making a motion to censure him at next week’s meeting.
Riemer is a retired Mt. Lebanon police officer and worked as a school resource officer in the district for several years.
