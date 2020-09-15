By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Girls volleyball is temporarily shut down at North Hills Middle School after a positive coronavirus case.
The district said a volleyball player tested positive for coronavirus. She was tested over the weekend and got her positive result on Tuesday morning.
The student was last at volleyball practice at the middle school on Friday afternoon. Both middle school teams were practicing on that day.
Shutting down the middle school girls volleyball program doesn’t impact the high school’s JV or varsity girls volleyball teams, the district says. This is until further notice, although the district hopes to start playing again on Sept. 28.
Yesterday, the district announced a high school student had also tested positive for coronavirus, but right now classes are online and that student was involved in athletics or activities.
You must log in to post a comment.