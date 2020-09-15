Comments
CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas hit a big three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 for a doubleheader sweep.
Moustakas drove in Shogo Akiyama and Eugenio Suárez with a two-out shot to center off Nik Turley.
Pittsburgh had just taken a 4-3 lead on rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-run shot with two out in the top half of the inning.
Brian Goodwin and Joey Votto also connected for Cincinnati, which won a third straight game for the first time since Aug. 28.
