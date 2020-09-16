Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The organization that puts together the Pittsburgh Marathon is looking to get more kids running.
A new, free fitness program geared toward middle school and high school students called “4Run2 Varsity.”
The new program will offer workouts and training programs for upcoming local running events and races.
“4Run2 Varsity” will also help young runners volunteer as teams to help raise money for local charities as they develop new fitness habits.
More information can be found on the “4Run2 Varsity” website.
