By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When the Steelers took on the Giants on Monday night, all but one of their helmets had the name Antwon Rose II on the back.

However, Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva chose to cover the name up and replace it with the name Alwyn Cashe, a Sgt. 1st Class who died while rescuing fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle, according to the Military Times.

Antwon Rose Jr.’s mother criticized Villanueva after the game on her Facebook page.

“Let me very very very clear,” Michelle Kenney wrote. “The Pittsburgh Steelers took a team vote. Obviously one person didn’t like the results so they chose to do something different. I have nothing against vets and absolutely appreciate everything that they have done and continue to do for us. But this one person showed us exactly who he is and obviously he didn’t approve of how the vote turned out.”

She went on to say the issue on Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Villanueva’s teammates to address, which Tomlin has in the days since.