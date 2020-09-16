Comments
BY: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Columbia Gas is offering a free natural gas safety training program for first responders.
The interactive online course was developed to give first responders the information they need to identify and respond to incidents involving natural gas pipelines and other gas facilities.
First responders looking to register should go online, click the link to the training page and complete the registration form.
The fire department with the most course completions from Sept. 14 to Dec. 15 in each of the four Columbia Gas service territories will be given $1,000 grants or in-kind contributions.
