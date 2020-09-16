PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It will be another chilly start to the day with temperatures once again down in the mid-40s as the day begins.

Model data shows some patch fog developing this morning but the layer of smoke in place may impact that and keep the fog away.

While there aren’t any issues locally, there is some thick fog that’s developed in southern parts of Ohio and along the south of I-70 where the model data was showing for most likely developing.

As the sun comes up, expect another day with filtered sunshine due to smoke from the west coast fires. The smoke and haze should be thicker farther north.

Over the past couple of days, the smoke has been thick enough to have an impact on local highs with them running a good 3-5 degrees below guidance.

Today, the highs will be lower, down to 75 degrees, down from the forecast of 80 from yesterday.

Smoke will be around for parts of Thursday as well, before another cold front sweeps through and pushes the smoke southward.

Cooler air will be in place through the weekend with frost possible both Saturday morning for places north of Pittsburgh.

A frost advisory will likely be issued due to the chill.

