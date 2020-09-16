PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our state’s leading advocates for nursing homes and long-term care facilities are begging for help.

KDKA investigator Meghan Schiller has an update on emergency funding that they say is desperately needed. Health care leaders say time is running out.

Steve Tack runs Quality Life Services, family-owned nursing homes and personal care facilities.

“Our staff have been absolutely incredible in how they’ve sacrificed themselves and the care of the residents that they dearly, dearly love,” said Tack. “But the challenges just continue to get larger and larger.”

Challenges like understaffing, skyrocketing expenses and funding.

“Expenses have increased for some facilities in Pennsylvania more than 200 percent in just the last six months,” said Zach Shamberg, president of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association.

To get the full picture, Shamberg surveyed all providers in the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, asking about shortcomings.

“What they told us is sobering,” Shamberg said. “It’s shocking, and it is a cause for immediate alarm.”

Shamberg says nearly seven years of flat funding gives them no chance against rising costs.

“Eighty-nine percent of our providers say that their operations are barely or completely unsustainable moving forward,” Shamberg said.

To put that figure of 89 percent into perspective, the PHCA represents more than 500 million long-term care facilities and senior homes across the state.