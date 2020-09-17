CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 79 New Cases And 3 More Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The offices would be open on three weekends in October.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Board of Elections, Local TV, November Election, November Elections

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Board of Elections approved opening additional offices leading up to the November election.

The offices will be open on specific dates and times before the Nov. 3 election. The county says each office will allow voters to provide over-the-counter voting and the return of voted ballots.

The offices will be open for three weekends in October.

They will be located at:

  • The County Office Building downtown
  • CCAC campuses
  • North and South Park ice rinks
  • The Boyce Park ski lodge
  • The former Shop ‘n Save in the Hill District
  • A county garage in Carnegie

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ADDITIONAL OFFICES

You can still apply for mail-in or absentee ballots. Click here to apply.

Comments