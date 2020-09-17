Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Board of Elections approved opening additional offices leading up to the November election.
The offices will be open on specific dates and times before the Nov. 3 election. The county says each office will allow voters to provide over-the-counter voting and the return of voted ballots.
The offices will be open for three weekends in October.
They will be located at:
- The County Office Building downtown
- CCAC campuses
- North and South Park ice rinks
- The Boyce Park ski lodge
- The former Shop ‘n Save in the Hill District
- A county garage in Carnegie
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ADDITIONAL OFFICES
You can still apply for mail-in or absentee ballots. Click here to apply.
You must log in to post a comment.